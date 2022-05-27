Why Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) Is Worth Including On Your Watchlist

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s traded shares stood at 0.57 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.84, to imply an increase of 4.63% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The MNMD share’s 52-week high remains $4.04, putting it -380.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.70. The company has a valuation of $336.00M, with average of 2.56 million shares over the past 3 months.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) trade information

After registering a 4.63% upside in the latest session, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8400 this Thursday, 05/26/22, jumping 4.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.19%, and -2.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -42.13%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.68, implying an increase of 85.21% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MNMD has been trading -1090.48% off suggested target high and -257.14% from its likely low.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) shares are -61.61% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 17.39% against 0.50%.

MNMD Dividends

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s Major holders

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. insiders hold 12.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.45% of the shares at 15.37% float percentage. In total, 13.45% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 16.43 million shares (or 3.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $18.24 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 5.73 million shares, or about 1.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $7.91 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 7.95 million shares. This is just over 1.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.9 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.8 million, or 0.66% of the shares, all valued at about 3.14 million.