Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH): How Can A Stock Be Down -74.53% Year To Date, But Still Loser

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)’s traded shares stood at 1.02 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.65. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.19, to imply a decrease of 0.00% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The WTRH share’s 52-week high remains $2.51, putting it -1221.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.16. The company has a valuation of $32.82M, with average of 2.68 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give WTRH a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) trade information

After registering a 0.00% downside in the last session, Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2250 this Thursday, 05/26/22, dropping 0.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.63%, and -26.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -74.53%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.00, implying an increase of 90.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $2.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WTRH has been trading -952.63% off suggested target high and -952.63% from its likely low.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 40.00% this quarter before falling -133.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -25.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $34 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $34 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 46.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -129.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

WTRH Dividends

Waitr Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)’s Major holders

Waitr Holdings Inc. insiders hold 3.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.90% of the shares at 13.38% float percentage. In total, 12.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 11.32 million shares (or 7.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.38 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 11.32 million shares, or about 7.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $8.38 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.54 million shares. This is just over 2.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.62 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.42 million, or 0.89% of the shares, all valued at about 1.05 million.