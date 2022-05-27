This Week’s -7.56% Loss In AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) Taught Us Something New

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)’s traded shares stood at 4.68 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $36.43, to imply an increase of 2.07% or $0.74 in intraday trading. The APP share’s 52-week high remains $116.09, putting it -218.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $27.04. The company has a valuation of $13.56B, with an average of 3.71 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.42 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for AppLovin Corporation (APP), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give APP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) trade information

After registering a 2.07% upside in the last session, AppLovin Corporation (APP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 42.32 this Thursday, 05/26/22, jumping 2.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.56%, and -3.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -61.35%. Short interest in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) saw shorts transact 8.58 million shares and set a 6.15 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $75.73, implying an increase of 51.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $43.00 and $118.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APP has been trading -223.91% off suggested target high and -18.03% from its likely low.

AppLovin Corporation (APP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AppLovin Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. AppLovin Corporation (APP) shares are -61.38% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 333.33% against 15.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 24.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $707.36 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $849.78 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $603.88 million and $668.81 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 17.10% before jumping 27.10% in the following quarter.

APP Dividends

AppLovin Corporation has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AppLovin Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)’s Major holders

AppLovin Corporation insiders hold 38.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 40.54% of the shares at 65.62% float percentage. In total, 40.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 99.64 million shares (or 33.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.39 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 15.53 million shares, or about 5.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.46 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AppLovin Corporation (APP) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 6.28 million shares. This is just over 2.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $592.28 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.0 million, or 1.67% of the shares, all valued at about 471.54 million.