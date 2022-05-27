This Week’s -0.88% Loss In American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) Taught Us Something New

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT)’s traded shares stood at 2.68 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.41. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.41, to imply an increase of 4.17% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The AVCT share’s 52-week high remains $7.39, putting it -1702.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.34. The company has a valuation of $40.93M, with average of 3.36 million shares over the past 3 months.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) trade information

After registering a 4.17% upside in the last session, American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4297 this Thursday, 05/26/22, jumping 4.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.88%, and -36.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -83.33%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.00, implying an increase of 94.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AVCT has been trading -1607.32% off suggested target high and -1607.32% from its likely low.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -11.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $25.1 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $25.3 million.

AVCT Dividends

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT)’s Major holders

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. insiders hold 30.96% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 31.48% of the shares at 45.59% float percentage. In total, 31.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Cresset Asset Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.75 million shares (or 1.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.26 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp with 1.52 million shares, or about 1.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $3.7 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.81 million shares. This is just over 0.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.96 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.68 million, or 0.74% of the shares, all valued at about 1.65 million.