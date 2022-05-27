This Is A Time To Invest In Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE: FOUR)

Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s traded shares stood at 1.06 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $46.64, to imply an increase of 4.50% or $2.01 in intraday trading. The FOUR share’s 52-week high remains $103.37, putting it -121.63% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $37.46. The company has a valuation of $3.89B, with average of 1.22 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give FOUR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.24.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) trade information

After registering a 4.50% upside in the last session, Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 48.52 this Thursday, 05/26/22, jumping 4.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.51%, and -12.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.49%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $68.00, implying an increase of 31.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $38.00 and $97.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FOUR has been trading -107.98% off suggested target high and 18.52% from its likely low.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Shift4 Payments Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) shares are -17.52% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 8.25% against 12.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 9.10% this quarter before jumping 38.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 45.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $473.95 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $552.12 million.

FOUR Dividends

Shift4 Payments Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Shift4 Payments Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s Major holders

Shift4 Payments Inc. insiders hold 1.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 117.45% of the shares at 119.62% float percentage. In total, 117.45% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Macquarie Group Limited. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.5 million shares (or 10.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $318.39 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Management Group, LLP with 4.96 million shares, or about 9.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $287.16 million.

We also have Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund and Hartford Mid Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 1.98 million shares. This is just over 3.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $114.78 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.71 million, or 3.18% of the shares, all valued at about 90.04 million.