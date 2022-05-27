This Is A Time To Build A Position In ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY)

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s traded shares stood at 1.01 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.05. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.94, to imply an increase of 2.08% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The VRAY share’s 52-week high remains $8.25, putting it -180.61% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.39. The company has a valuation of $511.00M, with average of 1.69 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for ViewRay Inc. (VRAY), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VRAY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) trade information

After registering a 2.08% upside in the last session, ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.09 this Thursday, 05/26/22, jumping 2.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.08%, and 2.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -46.64%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.43, implying an increase of 60.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VRAY has been trading -240.14% off suggested target high and -36.05% from its likely low.

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ViewRay Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) shares are -49.13% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 10.45% against 2.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 37.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $19.48 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $25.63 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $15.03 million and $19.18 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 29.60% before jumping 33.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 11.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 8.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

VRAY Dividends

ViewRay Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 18 and April 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ViewRay Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s Major holders

ViewRay Inc. insiders hold 2.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.46% of the shares at 92.83% float percentage. In total, 90.46% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 23.25 million shares (or 12.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $128.09 million.

We also have Artisan International Small-Mid Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Artisan International Small-Mid Fund holds roughly 11.91 million shares. This is just over 6.60% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $65.61 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.77 million, or 2.64% of the shares, all valued at about 26.28 million.