The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) Dropped -3.86 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)’s traded shares stood at 3.11 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.86. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $37.31, to imply an increase of 0.63% or $0.24 in intraday trading. The KHC share’s 52-week high remains $44.87, putting it -20.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $32.78. The company has a valuation of $45.60B, with an average of 9.72 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.09 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC), translating to a mean rating of 2.90. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give KHC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 15 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.68.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) trade information

After registering a 0.63% upside in the latest session, The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 40.00 this Thursday, 05/26/22, jumping 0.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.86%, and -13.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.26%. Short interest in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) saw shorts transact 19.0 million shares and set a 2.66 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $43.17, implying an increase of 13.57% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $34.00 and $48.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KHC has been trading -28.65% off suggested target high and 8.87% from its likely low.

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Kraft Heinz Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) shares are 5.34% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -8.19% against 4.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -12.80% this quarter before falling -3.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -1.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $6.4 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.22 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -25.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 180.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -1.55% annually.

KHC Dividends

The Kraft Heinz Company has its next earnings report out between August 02 and August 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Kraft Heinz Company has a forward dividend ratio of 1.60, with the share yield ticking at 4.32% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)’s Major holders

The Kraft Heinz Company insiders hold 1.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.76% of the shares at 81.15% float percentage. In total, 79.76% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 325.63 million shares (or 26.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.83 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 57.38 million shares, or about 4.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $2.26 billion.

We also have Income Fund of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Income Fund of America Inc holds roughly 20.87 million shares. This is just over 1.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $747.24 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 19.15 million, or 1.56% of the shares, all valued at about 687.6 million.