Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) Has Advanced 70.97% In 2022; Is The Share Price Attractive Enough At $47.19?

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)’s traded shares stood at 2.65 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.30. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $40.25, to imply an increase of 1.69% or $0.67 in intraday trading. The SU share’s 52-week high remains $39.93, putting it 0.8% up since that peak but still an impressive 57.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.10. The company has a valuation of $56.54B, with an average of 7.87 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.21 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SU a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.71.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) trade information

After registering a 1.69% upside in the latest session, Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 40.27 this Thursday, 05/26/22, jumping 1.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.32%, and 20.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 58.13%. Short interest in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) saw shorts transact 19.03 million shares and set a 2.33 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $41.09, implying an increase of 2.04% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $31.99 and $47.19 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SU has been trading -17.24% off suggested target high and 20.52% from its likely low.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Suncor Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) shares are 48.57% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 151.47% against 28.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 350.00% this quarter before jumping 147.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 42.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $10.85 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $11.51 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $7.19 billion and $7.97 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 51.00% before jumping 44.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 59.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 197.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.00% annually.

SU Dividends

Suncor Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 26 and August 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Suncor Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.45, with the share yield ticking at 3.65% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)’s Major holders

Suncor Energy Inc. insiders hold 0.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.46% of the shares at 62.47% float percentage. In total, 62.46% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Royal Bank of Canada. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 71.14 million shares (or 5.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.32 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 48.29 million shares, or about 3.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.57 billion.

We also have Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Artisan International Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds roughly 35.98 million shares. This is just over 2.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $900.68 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 19.41 million, or 1.37% of the shares, all valued at about 485.86 million.