Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ: LAB) Thursday’s Performance: Up 18.81% From The Lows, Now What?

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB)’s traded shares stood at 2.63 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.33. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.02, to imply an increase of 20.24% or $0.34 in intraday trading. The LAB share’s 52-week high remains $7.51, putting it -271.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.64. The company has a valuation of $164.08M, with an average of 2.04 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 813.16K shares over the past 3 months.

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) trade information

After registering a 20.24% upside in the last session, Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.6200 this Thursday, 05/26/22, jumping 20.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.46%, and -21.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -48.47%. Short interest in Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) saw shorts transact 5.11 million shares and set a 7.52 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.00, implying an increase of 66.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LAB has been trading -197.03% off suggested target high and -197.03% from its likely low.

Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -4.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $26.5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $29.8 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $32.79 million and $31.02 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -19.20% before dropping -3.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 21.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -6.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -8.06% annually.

LAB Dividends

Standard BioTools Inc. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Standard BioTools Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB)’s Major holders

Standard BioTools Inc. insiders hold 1.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 103.22% of the shares at 105.25% float percentage. In total, 103.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Indaba Capital Management, L.P. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.45 million shares (or 9.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $29.19 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 6.17 million shares, or about 7.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $22.13 million.

We also have Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Needham Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds roughly 4.08 million shares. This is just over 5.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.33 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.42 million, or 4.43% of the shares, all valued at about 13.43 million.