Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) Expected To Grow By 22.24% Or More

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)’s traded shares stood at 0.49 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.38. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $106.86, to imply an increase of 4.77% or $4.86 in intraday trading. The SPLK share’s 52-week high remains $176.66, putting it -65.32% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $84.63. The company has a valuation of $16.08B, with an average of 2.83 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.33 million shares over the past 3 months.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) trade information

After registering a 4.77% upside in the latest session, Splunk Inc. (SPLK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 106.96 this Thursday, 05/26/22, jumping 4.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.28%, and -16.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.86%. Short interest in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) saw shorts transact 5.27 million shares and set a 2.6 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $137.42, implying an increase of 22.24% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $98.00 and $200.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SPLK has been trading -87.16% off suggested target high and 8.29% from its likely low.

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Splunk Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Splunk Inc. (SPLK) shares are -18.45% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 85.60% against 4.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 41.90% this quarter before jumping 105.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 24.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 28 analysts is $742.97 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2022, a total of 28 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $833.12 million.

SPLK Dividends

Splunk Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 23 and August 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Splunk Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)’s Major holders

Splunk Inc. insiders hold 0.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.24% of the shares at 88.83% float percentage. In total, 88.24% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 14.56 million shares (or 9.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.16 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is H&f Corporate Investors X, Ltd. with 11.91 million shares, or about 7.40% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.77 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Splunk Inc. (SPLK) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4.59 million shares. This is just over 2.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $531.32 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.65 million, or 2.27% of the shares, all valued at about 422.73 million.