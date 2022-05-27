Snow Lake Resources Ltd.’s (NASDAQ: LITM) Stock Rises 16.67 Percent, But Further Upside Could Be On The Way

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM)’s traded shares stood at 1.1 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.01, to imply an increase of 16.67% or $0.43 in intraday trading. The LITM share’s 52-week high remains $18.42, putting it -511.96% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.42. The company has a valuation of $62.40M, with average of 625.29K shares over the past 3 months.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) trade information

After registering a 16.67% upside in the last session, Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (LITM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.15 this Thursday, 05/26/22, jumping 16.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -21.00%, and -41.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -47.74%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.00, implying an increase of 79.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LITM has been trading -398.34% off suggested target high and -398.34% from its likely low.

LITM Dividends

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Snow Lake Resources Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM)’s Major holders

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. insiders hold 65.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.99% of the shares at 5.84% float percentage. In total, 1.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Arosa Capital Management LP. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.13 million shares (or 0.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.76 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Murchinson Ltd. with 0.1 million shares, or about 0.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.59 million.

Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 4113.0 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $25953.0