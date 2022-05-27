Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: RDBX) Could Grow By 60.26% Or More

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX)’s traded shares stood at 69.2 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.55, to imply an increase of 11.52% or $0.78 in intraday trading. The RDBX share’s 52-week high remains $27.22, putting it -260.53% down since that peak but still an impressive 78.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.61. The company has a valuation of $244.77M, with an average of 25.1 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 13.90 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RDBX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.95.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) trade information

After registering a 11.52% upside in the last session, Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.46 this Thursday, 05/26/22, jumping 11.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 98.68%, and 122.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.89%. Short interest in Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) saw shorts transact 3.52 million shares and set a 0.12 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.75, implying a decrease of -331.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.50 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RDBX has been trading 60.26% off suggested target high and 93.38% from its likely low.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 41.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $63.23 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $70.69 million.

RDBX Dividends

Redbox Entertainment Inc. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Redbox Entertainment Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX)’s Major holders

Redbox Entertainment Inc. insiders hold 16.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.02% of the shares at 102.54% float percentage. In total, 86.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Omni Partners US LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.19 million shares (or 9.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.98 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Standard General L.P. with 0.98 million shares, or about 7.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $2.31 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.4 million shares. This is just over 3.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.99 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.15 million, or 1.20% of the shares, all valued at about 1.12 million.