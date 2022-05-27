Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ: POSH) Have Dipped -33.59% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)’s traded shares stood at 1.24 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.31, to imply an increase of 7.82% or $0.82 in intraday trading. The POSH share’s 52-week high remains $52.39, putting it -363.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.97. The company has a valuation of $885.91M, with an average of 1.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.24 million shares over the past 3 months.

Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) trade information

After registering a 7.82% upside in the last session, Poshmark Inc. (POSH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.39 this Thursday, 05/26/22, jumping 7.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.63%, and -1.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -33.59%. Short interest in Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) saw shorts transact 5.81 million shares and set a 5.75 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Poshmark Inc. (POSH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Poshmark Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Poshmark Inc. (POSH) shares are -40.85% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 28.15% against -3.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -425.00% this quarter before falling -133.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $89.83 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $90.36 million.

POSH Dividends

Poshmark Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Poshmark Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)’s Major holders

Poshmark Inc. insiders hold 2.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 108.40% of the shares at 110.79% float percentage. In total, 108.40% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Mayfield Xiii Management (ugp), Ltd., A Cayman Islands Exempted Co. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 15.75 million shares (or 29.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $199.38 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited with 5.97 million shares, or about 11.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $101.7 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Poshmark Inc. (POSH) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.02 million shares. This is just over 1.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17.41 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.89 million, or 1.66% of the shares, all valued at about 15.1 million.