Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX: PLAG) Has Dropped -31.37% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX:PLAG)’s traded shares stood at 3.09 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.04. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.70, to imply an increase of 51.16% or $0.24 in intraday trading. The PLAG share’s 52-week high remains $2.19, putting it -212.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.34. The company has a valuation of $33.33M, with average of 86.81K shares over the past 3 months.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX:PLAG) trade information

After registering a 51.16% upside in the last session, Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9200 this Thursday, 05/26/22, jumping 51.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 40.00%, and -3.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -31.37%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $150.00, implying an increase of 99.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $150.00 and $150.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PLAG has been trading -21328.57% off suggested target high and -21328.57% from its likely low.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) estimates and forecasts

PLAG Dividends

Planet Green Holdings Corp. has its next earnings report out between March 29 and April 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Planet Green Holdings Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX:PLAG)’s Major holders

Planet Green Holdings Corp. insiders hold 44.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.32% of the shares at 0.58% float percentage. In total, 0.32% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 96798.0 shares (or 0.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $98733.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with 83000.0 shares, or about 0.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $84660.0.

Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund holds roughly 83000.0 shares. This is just over 0.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $84660.0