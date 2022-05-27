Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) Up 6.42% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)’s traded shares stood at 0.68 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.95. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $20.06, to imply a decrease of 0.00% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The PLAB share’s 52-week high remains $20.56, putting it -2.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.65. The company has a valuation of $1.25B, with average of 598.45K shares over the past 3 months.

Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) trade information

After registering a 0.00% downside in the latest session, Photronics Inc. (PLAB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.81 this Thursday, 05/26/22, dropping 0.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 30.94%, and 34.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.42%.

Photronics Inc. (PLAB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Photronics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Photronics Inc. (PLAB) shares are 44.52% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 67.42% against -23.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 105.90% this quarter before jumping 60.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 17.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $192.37 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $196.4 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 6.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 73.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

PLAB Dividends

Photronics Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Photronics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)’s Major holders

Photronics Inc. insiders hold 2.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.35% of the shares at 92.07% float percentage. In total, 89.35% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 9.81 million shares (or 15.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $166.4 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 4.57 million shares, or about 7.40% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $86.12 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Photronics Inc. (PLAB) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 4.3 million shares. This is just over 6.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $76.8 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.65 million, or 2.68% of the shares, all valued at about 31.13 million.