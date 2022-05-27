Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: PSHG) Recovered -164.71% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s -50.94% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG)’s traded shares stood at 5.06 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.61. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.68, to imply a decrease of -62.64% or -$1.14 in intraday trading. The PSHG share’s 52-week high remains $6.14, putting it -802.94% down since that peak but still an impressive -164.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.80. The company has a valuation of $4.40M, with an average of 62720.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 54.58K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PSHG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.66.

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) trade information

After registering a -62.64% downside in the latest session, Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.7600 this Thursday, 05/26/22, dropping -62.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -34.53%, and -32.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -50.94%. Short interest in Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) saw shorts transact 35840.0 shares and set a 0.78 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.00, implying an increase of 88.67% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PSHG has been trading -782.35% off suggested target high and -782.35% from its likely low.

Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Performance Shipping Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) shares are -59.01% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 96.37% against 20.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -1.50% this quarter before jumping 28.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 68.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $4.9 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.9 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.46 million and $4.04 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 41.60% before jumping 46.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -39.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -368.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

PSHG Dividends

Performance Shipping Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 03 and March 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Performance Shipping Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.40, with the share yield ticking at 21.98% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG)’s Major holders

Performance Shipping Inc. insiders hold 10.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.86% of the shares at 11.01% float percentage. In total, 9.86% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ruffer LLP. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 4.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.32 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 55934.0 shares, or about 2.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.21 million.

Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 40265.0 shares. This is just over 1.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.14 million