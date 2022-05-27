Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE: OSH) Stocks Fall -44.93% YTD; What Next For It?

Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH)’s traded shares stood at 1.46 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.25, to imply an increase of 5.07% or $0.88 in intraday trading. The OSH share’s 52-week high remains $65.22, putting it -257.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.29. The company has a valuation of $4.23B, with an average of 1.43 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.48 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give OSH a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.45.

Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH) trade information

After registering a 5.07% upside in the last session, Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.66 this Thursday, 05/26/22, jumping 5.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.04%, and -2.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.93%. Short interest in Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH) saw shorts transact 22.81 million shares and set a 11.12 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $29.28, implying an increase of 37.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $19.00 and $43.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OSH has been trading -135.62% off suggested target high and -4.11% from its likely low.

Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Oak Street Health Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) shares are -44.63% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -20.65% against -6.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -2.30% this quarter before falling -6.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 48.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $520.6 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $538.25 million.

OSH Dividends

Oak Street Health Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 08 and August 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Oak Street Health Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH)’s Major holders

Oak Street Health Inc. insiders hold 10.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.27% of the shares at 105.06% float percentage. In total, 94.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by General Atlantic, L.P. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 61.38 million shares (or 25.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.65 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Newlight Partners LP with 40.51 million shares, or about 16.80% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.09 billion.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 13.74 million shares. This is just over 5.70% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $425.15 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.59 million, or 3.56% of the shares, all valued at about 150.39 million.