Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NEA) Drops -26.18% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA)’s traded shares stood at 1.81 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.68, to imply an increase of 1.85% or $0.23 in intraday trading. The NEA share’s 52-week high remains $16.00, putting it -26.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.33. The company has a valuation of $3.72B, with an average of 1.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 968.63K shares over the past 3 months.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) trade information

After registering a 1.85% upside in the latest session, Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.67, jumping 1.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.31%, and -0.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.19%. Short interest in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) saw shorts transact 76140.0 shares and set a 0.08 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) estimates and forecasts

NEA Dividends

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has its next earnings report out between July 07 and July 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a forward dividend ratio of 0.63, with the share yield ticking at 5.06% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA)’s Major holders

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.85% of the shares at 21.85% float percentage. In total, 21.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Rivernorth Capital Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 9.72 million shares (or 3.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $127.66 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 6.04 million shares, or about 2.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $79.35 million.

We also have Trust for Advised Port-Bramshill Income Performance Fd and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck CEF Muni Income ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Trust for Advised Port-Bramshill Income Performance Fd holds roughly 1.25 million shares. This is just over 0.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.46 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.19 million, or 0.40% of the shares, all valued at about 16.9 million.