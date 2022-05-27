Now Is The Time To Build A Position In O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE:OI)’s traded shares stood at 0.64 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.38. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.28, to imply an increase of 3.96% or $0.62 in intraday trading. The OI share’s 52-week high remains $19.46, putting it -19.53% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.64. The company has a valuation of $2.51B, with an average of 1.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.15 million shares over the past 3 months.

O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE:OI) trade information

After registering a 3.96% upside in the latest session, O-I Glass Inc. (OI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.69 this Thursday, 05/26/22, jumping 3.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.00%, and 16.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 30.17%. Short interest in O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE:OI) saw shorts transact 7.73 million shares and set a 7.16 days time to cover.

O-I Glass Inc. (OI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing O-I Glass Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. O-I Glass Inc. (OI) shares are 30.94% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 11.48% against 8.70%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $1.72 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.66 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -7.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -43.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.73% annually.

OI Dividends

O-I Glass Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 01 and August 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. O-I Glass Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE:OI)’s Major holders

O-I Glass Inc. insiders hold 1.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.64% of the shares at 95.80% float percentage. In total, 94.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 24.44 million shares (or 15.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $322.15 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 21.77 million shares, or about 13.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $286.88 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the O-I Glass Inc. (OI) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 11.13 million shares. This is just over 7.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $146.73 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.46 million, or 2.86% of the shares, all valued at about 53.68 million.