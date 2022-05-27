Now Is The Time To Build A Position In CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)’s traded shares stood at 2.31 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.70. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.52, to imply an increase of 11.56% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The CASI share’s 52-week high remains $1.77, putting it -240.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.31. The company has a valuation of $68.15M, with average of 340.77K shares over the past 3 months.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) trade information

After registering a 11.56% upside in the last session, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6848 this Thursday, 05/26/22, jumping 11.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 40.62%, and 10.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -34.96%.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) shares are -44.90% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 15.38% against 10.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -60.00% this quarter before falling -14.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 35.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $9.8 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $10.7 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $7.16 million and $8.11 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 36.80% before jumping 31.90% in the following quarter.

CASI Dividends

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)’s Major holders

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 32.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.34% of the shares at 28.47% float percentage. In total, 19.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Federated Hermes, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 10.15 million shares (or 0.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.12 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.85 million shares, or about 0.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $3.08 million.

We also have Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund holds roughly 10.15 million shares. This is just over 0.75% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.83 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.47 million, or 0.18% of the shares, all valued at about 1.97 million.