Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS)

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s traded shares stood at 7.14 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.75. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.27, to imply an increase of 7.08% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The AMRS share’s 52-week high remains $17.42, putting it -667.4% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.47. The company has a valuation of $760.31M, with an average of 8.71 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.99 million shares over the past 3 months.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) trade information

After registering a 7.08% upside in the last session, Amyris Inc. (AMRS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.60 this Thursday, 05/26/22, jumping 7.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.20%, and -35.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -58.04%. Short interest in Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) saw shorts transact 45.04 million shares and set a 5.87 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.76, implying an increase of 80.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.50 and $22.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMRS has been trading -869.16% off suggested target high and -10.13% from its likely low.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Amyris Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Amyris Inc. (AMRS) shares are -67.29% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 16.49% against 15.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -1.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $78.89 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $86.25 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $45.23 million and $42.12 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 74.40% before jumping 104.80% in the following quarter.

AMRS Dividends

Amyris Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 03 and August 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Amyris Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s Major holders

Amyris Inc. insiders hold 29.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 49.62% of the shares at 70.63% float percentage. In total, 49.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 21.67 million shares (or 6.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $94.47 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 17.2 million shares, or about 5.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $74.97 million.

We also have BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Amyris Inc. (AMRS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust holds roughly 9.01 million shares. This is just over 2.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $48.73 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.25 million, or 1.64% of the shares, all valued at about 28.42 million.