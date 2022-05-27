Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) Stock Dropped -13.11% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK)’s traded shares stood at 0.8 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.82. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.29, to imply a decrease of -1.97% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The NAK share’s 52-week high remains $0.62, putting it -113.79% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.28. The company has a valuation of $158.57M, with an average of 1.57 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.28 million shares over the past 3 months.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) trade information

After registering a -1.97% downside in the latest session, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3126 this Thursday, 05/26/22, dropping -1.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.55%, and -13.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.34%. Short interest in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) saw shorts transact 12.75 million shares and set a 5.25 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.10, implying an increase of 73.64% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $1.10 and $1.10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NAK has been trading -279.31% off suggested target high and -279.31% from its likely low.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) shares are -24.42% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 20.00% against 17.20%.

NAK Dividends

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has its next earnings report out between August 15 and August 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK)’s Major holders

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. insiders hold 2.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.44% of the shares at 12.71% float percentage. In total, 12.44% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kopernik Global Investors, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 31.86 million shares (or 6.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.22 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Russell Investments Group, Ltd. with 13.33 million shares, or about 2.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $5.53 million.

We also have Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund holds roughly 18.27 million shares. This is just over 3.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.6 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.31 million, or 1.57% of the shares, all valued at about 3.45 million.