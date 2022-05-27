Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ: MTTR) Is Down -5.98% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)’s traded shares stood at 5.16 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.19, to imply a decrease of -1.33% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The MTTR share’s 52-week high remains $37.60, putting it -624.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.94. The company has a valuation of $1.48B, with average of 7.45 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Matterport Inc. (MTTR), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MTTR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.13.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) trade information

After registering a -1.33% downside in the last session, Matterport Inc. (MTTR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.70 this Thursday, 05/26/22, dropping -1.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.98%, and -6.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -74.85%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.00, implying an increase of 42.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MTTR has been trading -189.02% off suggested target high and -15.61% from its likely low.

Matterport Inc. (MTTR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Matterport Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Matterport Inc. (MTTR) shares are -81.78% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -113.04% against 15.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $30.4 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $33.18 million.

MTTR Dividends

Matterport Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 10 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Matterport Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)’s Major holders

Matterport Inc. insiders hold 4.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 36.36% of the shares at 38.18% float percentage. In total, 36.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by DCM International VI, Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 19.86 million shares (or 7.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $409.87 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Qualcomm Inc/DE with 7.65 million shares, or about 2.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $62.09 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Matterport Inc. (MTTR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.46 million shares. This is just over 0.87% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $50.68 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.47 million, or 0.53% of the shares, all valued at about 30.44 million.