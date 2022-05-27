Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KLDO) Drops -97.50% YTD: What’s Next?

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)’s traded shares stood at 0.57 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.05, to imply a decrease of -16.89% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The KLDO share’s 52-week high remains $9.47, putting it -18840.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.04. The company has a valuation of $2.55M, with an average of 0.33 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.39 million shares over the past 3 months.

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) trade information

After registering a -16.89% downside in the latest session, Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (KLDO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.0740 this Thursday, 05/26/22, dropping -16.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.08%, and -7.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -97.50%. Short interest in Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) saw shorts transact 2.34 million shares and set a 29.34 days time to cover.

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (KLDO) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 12.10% this quarter before jumping 55.40% for the next one.

KLDO Dividends

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 09 and August 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)’s Major holders

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. insiders hold 0.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.54% of the shares at 65.02% float percentage. In total, 64.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Flagship Pioneering Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 19.58 million shares (or 45.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $46.79 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 6.39 million shares, or about 14.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $15.27 million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (KLDO) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 2.3 million shares. This is just over 5.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.43 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.59 million, or 1.39% of the shares, all valued at about 1.04 million.