Is Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) Worth A Patient Look At Current Prices?

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)’s traded shares stood at 3.9 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.14. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.69, to imply an increase of 3.94% or $0.6 in intraday trading. The HPE share’s 52-week high remains $17.76, putting it -13.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.99. The company has a valuation of $20.84B, with an average of 13.09 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.37 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give HPE a Sell rating. 5 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.45.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) trade information

After registering a 3.94% upside in the latest session, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.97 this Thursday, 05/26/22, jumping 3.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.33%, and -1.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.31%. Short interest in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) saw shorts transact 29.71 million shares and set a 3.34 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.73, implying an increase of 11.51% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $14.00 and $21.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HPE has been trading -33.84% off suggested target high and 10.77% from its likely low.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) shares are 1.55% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 5.10% against 5.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -2.20% this quarter before jumping 10.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $6.79 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2022, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.18 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 6.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 7.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.16% annually.

HPE Dividends

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has its next earnings report out between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0.48, with the share yield ticking at 3.18% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)’s Major holders

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company insiders hold 0.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.22% of the shares at 84.51% float percentage. In total, 84.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 150.74 million shares (or 11.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.38 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 125.23 million shares, or about 9.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $2.09 billion.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 71.33 million shares. This is just over 5.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.12 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 37.2 million, or 2.86% of the shares, all valued at about 586.61 million.