Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) Is Worth A Gamble At $3.53

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s traded shares stood at 0.62 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.53, to imply an increase of 5.72% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The HYLN share’s 52-week high remains $13.58, putting it -284.7% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.69. The company has a valuation of $591.68M, with average of 2.15 million shares over the past 3 months.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) trade information

After registering a 5.72% upside in the latest session, Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.57 this Thursday, 05/26/22, jumping 5.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.73%, and 0.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -46.13%.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Hyliion Holdings Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) shares are -50.74% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -42.86% against 4.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -53.80% this quarter before falling -40.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1,045.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $580k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $780k.

HYLN Dividends

Hyliion Holdings Corp. has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s Major holders

Hyliion Holdings Corp. insiders hold 36.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 28.55% of the shares at 45.18% float percentage. In total, 28.55% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 10.93 million shares (or 6.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $67.75 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 8.73 million shares, or about 5.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $38.69 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.47 million shares. This is just over 2.00% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $21.52 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.11 million, or 1.79% of the shares, all valued at about 19.28 million.