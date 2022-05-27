Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) Stock Has Gained 13.74% Over The Month – Is There Room For Growth?

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s traded shares stood at 6.27 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.63, to imply an increase of 12.83% or $0.64 in intraday trading. The YMM share’s 52-week high remains $22.80, putting it -304.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.12. The company has a valuation of $6.94B, with average of 8.09 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give YMM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) trade information

After registering a 12.83% upside in the last session, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.78 this Thursday, 05/26/22, jumping 12.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.98%, and 13.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.74%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $104.71, implying an increase of 94.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $95.71 and $125.37 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, YMM has been trading -2126.82% off suggested target high and -1600.0% from its likely low.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 25.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $167.46 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $203.23 million.

YMM Dividends

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s Major holders

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 35.84% of the shares at 35.84% float percentage. In total, 35.84% institutions holds shares in the company, led by All-Stars Investment Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 48.99 million shares (or 5.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $410.04 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is All-Stars Investment Ltd. with 49.09 million shares, or about 4.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $327.45 million.

We also have KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds roughly 23.0 million shares. This is just over 2.47% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $192.49 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 23.0 million, or 2.31% of the shares, all valued at about 192.49 million.