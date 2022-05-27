Following A -6.48% Weekly Decline, Is It Still A Buy For Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT)?

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)’s traded shares stood at 12.12 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.70. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.31, to imply an increase of 3.12% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The HUT share’s 52-week high remains $16.57, putting it -617.32% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.18. The company has a valuation of $511.18M, with average of 7.63 million shares over the past 3 months.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) trade information

After registering a 3.12% upside in the last session, Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.61 this Thursday, 05/26/22, jumping 3.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.48%, and -35.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -70.57%.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Hut 8 Mining Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) shares are -81.55% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 1,166.67% against 15.50%.

HUT Dividends

Hut 8 Mining Corp. has its next earnings report out between March 23 and March 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)’s Major holders

Hut 8 Mining Corp. insiders hold 1.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.91% of the shares at 22.34% float percentage. In total, 21.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.64 million shares (or 4.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $59.96 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 2.62 million shares, or about 1.50% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $20.56 million.

We also have Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF holds roughly 5.37 million shares. This is just over 3.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $31.88 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.16 million, or 0.66% of the shares, all valued at about 7.08 million.