Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW): How Can A Stock Be Down -48.55% Year To Date, But Still Loser

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW)’s traded shares stood at 1.69 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.58, to imply an increase of 6.88% or $1.26 in intraday trading. The FLYW share’s 52-week high remains $57.41, putting it -193.21% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.30. The company has a valuation of $2.05B, with average of 822.19K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Flywire Corporation (FLYW), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FLYW a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) trade information

After registering a 6.88% upside in the last session, Flywire Corporation (FLYW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.75 this Thursday, 05/26/22, jumping 6.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.65%, and -34.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -48.55%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $31.20, implying an increase of 37.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $26.00 and $36.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FLYW has been trading -83.86% off suggested target high and -32.79% from its likely low.

Flywire Corporation (FLYW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Flywire Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Flywire Corporation (FLYW) shares are -53.25% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 28.21% against 12.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 43.80% this quarter before jumping 50.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 29.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $48.25 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $87.69 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $25.83 million and $67.79 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 86.80% before jumping 29.40% in the following quarter.

FLYW Dividends

Flywire Corporation has its next earnings report out on November 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Flywire Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW)’s Major holders

Flywire Corporation insiders hold 2.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.93% of the shares at 95.12% float percentage. In total, 92.93% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 16.54 million shares (or 16.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $629.51 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited with 10.64 million shares, or about 10.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $404.79 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Flywire Corporation (FLYW) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 2.11 million shares. This is just over 2.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $80.17 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.82 million, or 1.80% of the shares, all valued at about 69.35 million.