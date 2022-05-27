Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL)’s 6.89-Percent Gain Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)’s traded shares stood at 7.49 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.90. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $49.42, to imply an increase of 12.49% or $5.49 in intraday trading. The DELL share’s 52-week high remains $61.54, putting it -24.52% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $38.33. The company has a valuation of $33.73B, with average of 4.57 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DELL a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.4.

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) trade information

After registering a 12.49% upside in the latest session, Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 52.50 this Thursday, 05/26/22, jumping 12.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.89%, and -5.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -21.79%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $60.47, implying an increase of 18.27% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $53.00 and $72.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DELL has been trading -45.69% off suggested target high and -7.24% from its likely low.

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Dell Technologies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) shares are -23.33% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 4.82% against 6.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -34.30% this quarter before falling -32.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $25.12 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2022, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $25.77 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $24.5 billion and $26.13 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2.50% before dropping -1.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 27.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 113.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.25% annually.

DELL Dividends

Dell Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out on February 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Dell Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.32, with the share yield ticking at 3.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)’s Major holders

Dell Technologies Inc. insiders hold 2.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.67% of the shares at 86.11% float percentage. In total, 83.67% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dodge & Cox Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 33.48 million shares (or 12.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.88 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 20.54 million shares, or about 7.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.03 billion.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 20.05 million shares. This is just over 7.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.13 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.86 million, or 2.86% of the shares, all valued at about 441.4 million.