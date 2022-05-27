Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s 13.91% Gain

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)’s traded shares stood at 2.26 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.23. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $34.90, to imply an increase of 0.72% or $0.25 in intraday trading. The CTRA share’s 52-week high remains $35.78, putting it -2.52% down since that peak but still an impressive 61.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.40. The company has a valuation of $27.68B, with an average of 9.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.22 million shares over the past 3 months.

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) trade information

After registering a 0.72% upside in the latest session, Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 35.78 this Thursday, 05/26/22, jumping 0.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.91%, and 21.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 88.21%. Short interest in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) saw shorts transact 28.63 million shares and set a 3.2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $37.80, implying an increase of 7.67% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $30.00 and $53.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CTRA has been trading -51.86% off suggested target high and 14.04% from its likely low.

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Coterra Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) shares are 69.56% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 81.78% against 23.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 288.50% this quarter before jumping 109.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 131.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $1.96 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.99 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $434.71 million and $440.4 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 350.80% before jumping 351.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 35.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 358.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.83% annually.

CTRA Dividends

Coterra Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Coterra Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.60, with the share yield ticking at 1.73% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)’s Major holders

Coterra Energy Inc. insiders hold 1.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.56% of the shares at 96.16% float percentage. In total, 94.56% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 97.35 million shares (or 12.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.85 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 74.26 million shares, or about 9.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.41 billion.

We also have Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select holds roughly 23.93 million shares. This is just over 2.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $523.97 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 23.12 million, or 2.87% of the shares, all valued at about 439.34 million.