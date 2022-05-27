Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP) Gain Of 29.85% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -41.03% – What Should You Do Now?

Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP)’s traded shares stood at 3.48 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.36, to imply an increase of 1.13% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The COMP share’s 52-week high remains $17.70, putting it -230.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.76. The company has a valuation of $2.31B, with an average of 5.09 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.14 million shares over the past 3 months.

Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP) trade information

After registering a 1.13% upside in the last session, Compass Inc. (COMP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.84 this Thursday, 05/26/22, jumping 1.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.90%, and -4.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -41.03%. Short interest in Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP) saw shorts transact 7.98 million shares and set a 3.29 days time to cover.

Compass Inc. (COMP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Compass Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Compass Inc. (COMP) shares are -43.76% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 39.07% against 4.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 71.30% this quarter before falling -200.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 25.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $1.34 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.41 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.11 billion and $1.56 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 20.10% before jumping 54.00% in the following quarter.

COMP Dividends

Compass Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Compass Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP)’s Major holders

Compass Inc. insiders hold 2.60% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.60% of the shares at 70.43% float percentage. In total, 68.60% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 132.37 million shares (or 32.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.2 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Discovery Capital Management, LLC with 26.36 million shares, or about 6.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $239.59 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Compass Inc. (COMP) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 6.93 million shares. This is just over 1.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $63.03 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.13 million, or 1.50% of the shares, all valued at about 55.7 million.