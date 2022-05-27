Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2022, The Stock Is Down -84.38% Year-To-Date

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT)’s traded shares stood at 5.36 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.38, to imply an increase of 1.74% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The CRXT share’s 52-week high remains $31.24, putting it -8121.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.35. The company has a valuation of $20.52M, with an average of 6.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 13.43 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CRXT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.26.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT) trade information

After registering a 1.74% upside in the last session, Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4430 this Thursday, 05/26/22, jumping 1.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.89%, and -53.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -84.38%. Short interest in Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT) saw shorts transact 0.52 million shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) shares are -92.49% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 80.35% against 10.40%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 72.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $5.45 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.55 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.78 million and $4.29 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 96.10% before jumping 52.80% in the following quarter.

CRXT Dividends

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT)’s Major holders

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. insiders hold 4.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 23.28% of the shares at 24.49% float percentage. In total, 23.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bracebridge Capital, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.0 million shares (or 3.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.98 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.17 million shares, or about 0.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.26 million.

Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.17 million shares. This is just over 0.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.4 million