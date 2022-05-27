Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE: CZOO) Dropped -83.20% In 6 Months – Here’s What Might Happen Next

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)’s traded shares stood at 2.17 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.47, to imply an increase of 5.76% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The CZOO share’s 52-week high remains $10.13, putting it -589.12% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.05. The company has a valuation of $1.19B, with average of 2.10 million shares over the past 3 months.

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) trade information

After registering a 5.76% upside in the last session, Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5850 this Thursday, 05/26/22, jumping 5.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.92%, and -25.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -75.62%.

Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 189.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $360.85 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $485.62 million.

CZOO Dividends

Cazoo Group Ltd has its next earnings report out on October 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cazoo Group Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)’s Major holders

Cazoo Group Ltd insiders hold 19.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 30.53% of the shares at 37.87% float percentage. In total, 30.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by General Catalyst Group Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 34.43 million shares (or 29.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $95.02 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Willoughby Capital Holdings, Llc with 22.09 million shares, or about 18.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $133.23 million.

We also have Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Capital World Growth and Income Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Fidelity Contrafund Inc holds roughly 7.24 million shares. This is just over 6.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $25.57 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.28 million, or 5.30% of the shares, all valued at about 22.16 million.