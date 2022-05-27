Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) Has Fallen -134.83% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)’s traded shares stood at 5.98 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.85. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $51.02, to imply an increase of 9.96% or $4.62 in intraday trading. The CZR share’s 52-week high remains $119.81, putting it -134.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $42.59. The company has a valuation of $10.61B, with an average of 5.06 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.29 million shares over the past 3 months.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) trade information

After registering a 9.96% upside in the last session, Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 52.45 this Thursday, 05/26/22, jumping 9.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.91%, and -20.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -45.45%. Short interest in Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) saw shorts transact 10.25 million shares and set a 3.8 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Caesars Entertainment Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) shares are -45.69% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 54.05% against 27.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -88.20% this quarter before jumping 110.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $2.75 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.87 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.5 billion and $2.69 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 9.80% before jumping 7.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -61.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 64.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 27.50% annually.

CZR Dividends

Caesars Entertainment Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 25 and March 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Caesars Entertainment Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)’s Major holders

Caesars Entertainment Inc. insiders hold 4.50% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.69% of the shares at 99.16% float percentage. In total, 94.69% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 21.55 million shares (or 10.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.02 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 18.82 million shares, or about 8.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.76 billion.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 19.5 million shares. This is just over 9.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.64 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.11 million, or 3.78% of the shares, all valued at about 682.38 million.