Boom Or Bust: Where Is Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) Stock Headed Next?

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)’s traded shares stood at 0.84 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.46. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $20.94, to imply an increase of 0.43% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The URBN share’s 52-week high remains $42.10, putting it -101.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.81. The company has a valuation of $2.02B, with an average of 3.65 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.10 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give URBN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.78.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) trade information

After registering a 0.43% upside in the latest session, Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 21.72 this Thursday, 05/26/22, jumping 0.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.86%, and -14.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.99%. Short interest in Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) saw shorts transact 9.9 million shares and set a 6.37 days time to cover.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Urban Outfitters Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) shares are -36.89% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -20.45% against -4.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -39.10% this quarter before falling -14.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $1.19 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2022, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.18 billion.

URBN Dividends

Urban Outfitters Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 22 and August 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Urban Outfitters Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)’s Major holders

Urban Outfitters Inc. insiders hold 40.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.98% of the shares at 132.87% float percentage. In total, 78.98% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 9.47 million shares (or 9.90% of shares), all amounting to roughly $237.87 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 8.89 million shares, or about 9.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $223.11 million.

We also have MFS Series Trust XI-MFS Mid Cap Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, MFS Series Trust XI-MFS Mid Cap Value Fund holds roughly 2.06 million shares. This is just over 2.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $51.64 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.87 million, or 1.95% of the shares, all valued at about 46.83 million.