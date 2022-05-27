B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) Thursday – The Stock Is Down -27.63% Since The Lows, What Comes Next?

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG)’s traded shares stood at 3.24 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.09, to imply an increase of 0.12% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The BTG share’s 52-week high remains $5.22, putting it -27.63% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.30. The company has a valuation of $4.32B, with an average of 11.81 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 12.86 million shares over the past 3 months.

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG) trade information

After registering a 0.12% upside in the latest session, B2Gold Corp. (BTG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.27 this Thursday, 05/26/22, jumping 0.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.92%, and -1.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.07%. Short interest in B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG) saw shorts transact 4.93 million shares and set a 0.45 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.28, implying an increase of 34.87% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5.06 and $8.57 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BTG has been trading -109.54% off suggested target high and -23.72% from its likely low.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing B2Gold Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. B2Gold Corp. (BTG) shares are -2.39% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 5.56% against 17.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $376.79 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $501.89 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $362.99 million and $508.94 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3.80% before dropping -1.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 32.57% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 8.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

BTG Dividends

B2Gold Corp. has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. B2Gold Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.16, with the share yield ticking at 3.91% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG)’s Major holders

B2Gold Corp. insiders hold 1.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.21% of the shares at 67.97% float percentage. In total, 67.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 112.29 million shares (or 10.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $515.42 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 88.05 million shares, or about 8.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $346.02 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Fidelity Contrafund Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the B2Gold Corp. (BTG) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 47.14 million shares. This is just over 4.46% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $185.25 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 43.77 million, or 4.14% of the shares, all valued at about 176.39 million.