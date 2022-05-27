Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE: ARIS) Is A Great Opportunity For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)’s traded shares stood at 0.92 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $20.02, to imply an increase of 5.87% or $1.11 in intraday trading. The ARIS share’s 52-week high remains $19.68, putting it 1.7% up since that peak but still an impressive 49.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.06. The company has a valuation of $1.02B, with average of 250.56K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ARIS a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) trade information

After registering a 5.87% upside in the latest session, Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.45 this Thursday, 05/26/22, jumping 5.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.26%, and 8.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 46.02%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.10, implying an increase of 13.33% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $20.00 and $26.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ARIS has been trading -29.87% off suggested target high and 0.1% from its likely low.

Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 34.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $72.49 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $80.21 million.

ARIS Dividends

Aris Water Solutions Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Aris Water Solutions Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.36, with the share yield ticking at 1.90% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)’s Major holders

Aris Water Solutions Inc. insiders hold 4.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 102.39% of the shares at 106.80% float percentage. In total, 102.39% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.55 million shares (or 11.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $33.08 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC with 1.92 million shares, or about 8.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $24.9 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund holds roughly 1.65 million shares. This is just over 7.50% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $21.37 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.5 million, or 6.82% of the shares, all valued at about 17.36 million.