Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR) Gain Of 31.21 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR)’s traded shares stood at 0.43 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.86, to imply an increase of 38.83% or $0.8 in intraday trading. The ALLR share’s 52-week high remains $18.20, putting it -536.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 61.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.10. The company has a valuation of $14.56M, with an average of 0.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 110.71K shares over the past 3 months.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) trade information

After registering a 38.83% upside in the latest session, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.80 this Thursday, 05/26/22, jumping 38.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 25.61%, and 31.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -80.14%. Short interest in Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) saw shorts transact 0.12 million shares and set a 2.29 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) estimates and forecasts

ALLR Dividends

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Allarity Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR)’s Major holders

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 20.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.84% of the shares at 4.86% float percentage. In total, 3.84% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 1.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.23 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management LLC with 94082.0 shares, or about 1.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.19 million.

Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund holds roughly 20000.0 shares. This is just over 0.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $40800.0