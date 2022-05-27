Alight Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) Gain Of 13.77% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -26.18% – What Should You Do Now?

Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)’s traded shares stood at 0.9 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.99, to imply an increase of 0.06% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The ALIT share’s 52-week high remains $13.34, putting it -66.96% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.89. The company has a valuation of $4.44B, with average of 3.23 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Alight Inc. (ALIT), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ALIT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.12.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) trade information

After registering a 0.06% upside in the latest session, Alight Inc. (ALIT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.16 this Thursday, 05/26/22, jumping 0.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.48%, and -10.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.18%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.00, implying an increase of 38.54% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $14.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ALIT has been trading -75.22% off suggested target high and -50.19% from its likely low.

Alight Inc. (ALIT) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $719.87 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $745.47 million.

ALIT Dividends

Alight Inc. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Alight Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)’s Major holders

Alight Inc. insiders hold 4.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.11% of the shares at 98.76% float percentage. In total, 94.11% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackstone Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 54.83 million shares (or 11.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $592.75 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cannae Holdings, Inc. with 52.48 million shares, or about 11.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $522.15 million.

We also have Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Alight Inc. (ALIT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Janus Henderson Triton Fund holds roughly 7.18 million shares. This is just over 1.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $77.6 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.98 million, or 1.50% of the shares, all valued at about 75.42 million.