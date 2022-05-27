After Jumping 7.72% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA)?

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)’s traded shares stood at 1.66 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.28, to imply an increase of 7.90% or $0.46 in intraday trading. The PTRA share’s 52-week high remains $20.12, putting it -220.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.43. The company has a valuation of $1.46B, with an average of 1.75 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.60 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Proterra Inc. (PTRA), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PTRA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.18.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) trade information

After registering a 7.90% upside in the last session, Proterra Inc. (PTRA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.29 this Thursday, 05/26/22, jumping 7.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.72%, and -1.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.88%. Short interest in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) saw shorts transact 11.18 million shares and set a 5.97 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.10, implying an increase of 11.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PTRA has been trading -59.24% off suggested target high and 20.38% from its likely low.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Proterra Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Proterra Inc. (PTRA) shares are -44.52% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 57.76% against 7.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 86.50% this quarter before jumping 78.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 31.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $74.66 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $84.6 million.

PTRA Dividends

Proterra Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Proterra Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)’s Major holders

Proterra Inc. insiders hold 2.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 58.99% of the shares at 60.29% float percentage. In total, 58.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Franklin Resources, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 24.33 million shares (or 10.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $214.87 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is KPCB GGF Associates, LLC with 15.56 million shares, or about 6.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $157.35 million.

We also have Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Growth Opportunities as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Proterra Inc. (PTRA) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 4.43 million shares. This is just over 1.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $35.07 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.1 million, or 1.84% of the shares, all valued at about 32.41 million.