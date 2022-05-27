After A Decline Of -9.0% From The High, Can Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) Recover Quickly?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s traded shares stood at 2.73 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.99. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.67, to imply a decrease of -0.26% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The KOS share’s 52-week high remains $8.36, putting it -9.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 76.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.80. The company has a valuation of $3.43B, with an average of 8.38 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 12.22 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give KOS a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) trade information

After registering a -0.26% downside in the latest session, Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.83 this Thursday, 05/26/22, dropping -0.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.59%, and 12.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 122.25%. Short interest in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) saw shorts transact 25.07 million shares and set a 1.9 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.74, implying an increase of 12.24% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $4.90 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KOS has been trading -56.45% off suggested target high and 36.11% from its likely low.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Kosmos Energy Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) shares are 103.44% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 1,600.00% against 73.10%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 52.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 0 analysts is $538.71 million.

KOS Dividends

Kosmos Energy Ltd. has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s Major holders

Kosmos Energy Ltd. insiders hold 3.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.63% of the shares at 89.45% float percentage. In total, 86.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 48.58 million shares (or 10.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $168.08 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 38.29 million shares, or about 8.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $275.27 million.

We also have GMO Resources Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, GMO Resources Fund holds roughly 20.7 million shares. This is just over 4.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $100.58 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13.48 million, or 2.96% of the shares, all valued at about 58.39 million.