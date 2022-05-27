Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ACET): Is This The Time To Buy?

Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)’s traded shares stood at 0.88 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.66. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.10, to imply an increase of 8.19% or $0.84 in intraday trading. The ACET share’s 52-week high remains $21.17, putting it -90.72% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.25. The company has a valuation of $403.83M, with average of 437.10K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ACET a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.18.

Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) trade information

After registering a 8.19% upside in the latest session, Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.68 this Thursday, 05/26/22, jumping 8.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.72%, and -29.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -41.34%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.50, implying an increase of 61.05% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $21.00 and $35.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ACET has been trading -215.32% off suggested target high and -89.19% from its likely low.

Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Adicet Bio Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) shares are 4.16% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 60.50% against 0.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 78.00% this quarter before falling -55.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 175.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $13.69 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.61 million.

ACET Dividends

Adicet Bio Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Adicet Bio Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)’s Major holders

Adicet Bio Inc. insiders hold 11.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.19% of the shares at 99.12% float percentage. In total, 88.19% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.45 million shares (or 18.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $130.25 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Avidity Partners Management, LP with 3.03 million shares, or about 7.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $53.06 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.92 million shares. This is just over 2.30% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.11 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.56 million, or 1.41% of the shares, all valued at about 7.36 million.