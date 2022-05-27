A Look At Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)’s traded shares stood at 3.75 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.02. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $45.17, to imply an increase of 0.39% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The CSCO share’s 52-week high remains $64.29, putting it -42.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $41.02. The company has a valuation of $181.59B, with average of 23.24 million shares over the past 3 months.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) trade information

After registering a 0.39% upside in the latest session, Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 45.53 this Thursday, 05/26/22, jumping 0.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.84%, and -8.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -29.00%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cisco Systems Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) shares are -19.00% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 4.04% against 11.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 3.60% this quarter before jumping 9.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 21 analysts is $13.34 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2022, a total of 21 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $13.9 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 3.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -5.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.47% annually.

CSCO Dividends

Cisco Systems Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cisco Systems Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.52, with the share yield ticking at 3.38% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.92%.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)’s Major holders

Cisco Systems Inc. insiders hold 0.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.45% of the shares at 75.50% float percentage. In total, 75.45% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 351.58 million shares (or 8.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.6 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 338.7 million shares, or about 8.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $21.46 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 107.87 million shares. This is just over 2.60% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.84 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 89.32 million, or 2.15% of the shares, all valued at about 5.66 billion.