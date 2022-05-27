A Look At Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: CRGE): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE)’s traded shares stood at 1.11 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.13, to imply an increase of 10.13% or $0.38 in intraday trading. The CRGE share’s 52-week high remains $8.46, putting it -104.84% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.51. The company has a valuation of $626.27M, with an average of 0.93 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 594.63K shares over the past 3 months.

Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) trade information

After registering a 10.13% upside in the last session, Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.34 this Thursday, 05/26/22, jumping 10.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.72%, and -40.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.33%. Short interest in Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) saw shorts transact 0.84 million shares and set a 1.44 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.00, implying an increase of 48.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CRGE has been trading -93.7% off suggested target high and -93.7% from its likely low.

Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) estimates and forecasts

CRGE Dividends

Charge Enterprises Inc. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Charge Enterprises Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE)’s Major holders

Charge Enterprises Inc. insiders hold 57.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.45% of the shares at 3.39% float percentage. In total, 1.45% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FNY Investment Advisers, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 40000.0 shares (or 0.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.2 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. with 15000.0 shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $52800.0.