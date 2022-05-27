1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) Down -51.79% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)’s traded shares stood at 2.42 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.47, to imply an increase of 2.05% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The ONEM share’s 52-week high remains $38.16, putting it -350.53% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.94. The company has a valuation of $1.63B, with an average of 2.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.34 million shares over the past 3 months.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) trade information

After registering a 2.05% upside in the last session, 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.08 this Thursday, 05/26/22, jumping 2.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.20%, and 11.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -51.79%. Short interest in 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) saw shorts transact 13.69 million shares and set a 7.91 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.08, implying an increase of 35.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.00 and $17.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ONEM has been trading -100.71% off suggested target high and -6.26% from its likely low.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing 1Life Healthcare Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) shares are -50.47% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -13.41% against 0.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -60.00% this quarter before jumping 7.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 73.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $265.22 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $275.18 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $115.67 million and $125.72 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 129.30% before jumping 118.90% in the following quarter.

ONEM Dividends

1Life Healthcare Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. 1Life Healthcare Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)’s Major holders

1Life Healthcare Inc. insiders hold 2.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.72% of the shares at 87.56% float percentage. In total, 85.72% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 14.12 million shares (or 7.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $248.16 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Tiger Global Management, LLC with 13.79 million shares, or about 7.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $242.34 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds roughly 5.68 million shares. This is just over 2.93% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $61.38 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.34 million, or 2.24% of the shares, all valued at about 76.31 million.