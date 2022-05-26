Why Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF) Is Worth Including On Your Watchlist

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)’s traded shares stood at 5.36 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.34, to imply an increase of 1.32% or $0.2 in intraday trading. The WOOF share’s 52-week high remains $28.73, putting it -87.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.71. The company has a valuation of $5.16B, with average of 2.68 million shares over the past 3 months.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) trade information

After registering a 1.32% upside in the last session, Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.59 this Wednesday, 05/25/22, jumping 1.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.29%, and -27.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.49%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) shares are -24.77% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 7.69% against -0.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -5.90% this quarter before jumping 12.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $1.46 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.54 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 36.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 806.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 48.80% annually.

WOOF Dividends

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)’s Major holders

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. insiders hold 64.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.99% of the shares at 196.10% float percentage. In total, 68.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 59.77 million shares (or 26.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.18 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Canada Pension Plan Investment Board with 59.77 million shares, or about 26.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.18 billion.

We also have Allspring Growth Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Allspring Growth Fund holds roughly 4.74 million shares. This is just over 2.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $83.09 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.64 million, or 1.16% of the shares, all valued at about 52.28 million.