What Could Change After Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNK) Gains 14.95% From The High-Point?

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK)’s traded shares stood at 1.69 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.12. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.72, to imply an increase of 4.45% or $0.67 in intraday trading. The CNK share’s 52-week high remains $25.20, putting it -60.31% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.37. The company has a valuation of $1.92B, with an average of 2.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.55 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CNK a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.3.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK) trade information

After registering a 4.45% upside in the last session, Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.41 this Wednesday, 05/25/22, jumping 4.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.77%, and -3.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.48%. Short interest in Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK) saw shorts transact 23.65 million shares and set a 10.71 days time to cover.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cinemark Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) shares are -8.71% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 101.41% against 27.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 125.20% this quarter before jumping 115.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 74.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $737.73 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $680.17 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $260.53 million and $434.82 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 183.20% before jumping 56.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -34.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 24.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

CNK Dividends

Cinemark Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 24 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cinemark Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK)’s Major holders

Cinemark Holdings Inc. insiders hold 11.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.33% of the shares at 113.89% float percentage. In total, 101.33% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 18.81 million shares (or 15.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $324.95 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.29 million shares, or about 9.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $181.99 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 7.49 million shares. This is just over 6.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $113.07 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.79 million, or 3.15% of the shares, all valued at about 57.27 million.