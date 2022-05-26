Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: WBD): Is This The Time To Buy?

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)’s traded shares stood at 2.75 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.23. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.72, to imply an increase of 2.81% or $0.49 in intraday trading. The WBD share’s 52-week high remains $32.76, putting it -84.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.51. The company has a valuation of $41.25B, with an average of 18.97 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 18.51 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give WBD a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) trade information

After registering a 2.81% upside in the latest session, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.38 this Wednesday, 05/25/22, jumping 2.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.32%, and -13.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.81%. Short interest in Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) saw shorts transact 38.63 million shares and set a 1.56 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $35.22, implying an increase of 49.69% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $18.00 and $52.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WBD has been trading -193.45% off suggested target high and -1.58% from its likely low.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) shares are -32.70% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 39.13% against 13.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -101.10% this quarter before falling -62.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 276.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $11.9 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $11.46 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.99 billion and $3.14 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 298.50% before jumping 264.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 3.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -15.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.38% annually.

WBD Dividends

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)’s Major holders

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. insiders hold 8.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.64% of the shares at 8.34% float percentage. In total, 7.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 17.88 million shares (or 0.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $420.98 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4.58 million shares. This is just over 0.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $107.79 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.66 million, or 0.15% of the shares, all valued at about 86.1 million.