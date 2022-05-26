Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)’s traded shares stood at 0.77 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.35, to imply an increase of 18.50% or $1.46 in intraday trading. The SEAT share’s 52-week high remains $14.35, putting it -53.48% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.02. The company has a valuation of $1.54B, with an average of 0.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 499.88K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SEAT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.02.

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) trade information

After registering a 18.50% upside in the latest session, Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.45 this Wednesday, 05/25/22, jumping 18.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.28%, and -21.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.48%. Short interest in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) saw shorts transact 5.25 million shares and set a 13.42 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.13, implying an increase of 33.83% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $23.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SEAT has been trading -145.99% off suggested target high and -6.95% from its likely low.

Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vivid Seats Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) shares are -32.85% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 450.00% against 15.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $125.16 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $131.11 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $115.5 million and $139.54 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 8.40% before dropping -6.00% in the following quarter.

SEAT Dividends

Vivid Seats Inc. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vivid Seats Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)’s Major holders

Vivid Seats Inc. insiders hold 6.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.08% of the shares at 104.88% float percentage. In total, 98.08% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SECURITY BENEFIT LIFE INSURANCE CO. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 52.06 million shares (or 65.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $566.38 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.11 million shares, or about 5.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $44.7 million.

We also have MFS New Discovery Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, MFS New Discovery Fund holds roughly 2.26 million shares. This is just over 2.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $26.4 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.53 million, or 1.93% of the shares, all valued at about 16.61 million.